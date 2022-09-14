William Calvin “Bug” Thompson, 75, of Emporia, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 52 years Dianne F. Thompson; sons Chris Thompson (Kristine) and Scott Thompson (Julie); three grandchildren, Lauren Thompson, Heather Perry (Jay) and Alex Thompson; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog Rex.
Many remember Bug wheeling his number 07 race car around the dirt tracks of the area or from his stint as the owner and operator of the Tastee-Freez in Emporia. He later joined the United States Post Office as a rural letter carrier where he worked until he retired after 42 years of service. He felt as if his patrons were family and enjoyed them immensely. Upon retirement, he had no greater joy than working the small family farm and spending time with his grandchildren there, the same soil worked so lovingly by his parents, Calvin and Mabel Thompson.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Saturday, September 10 at Owen Funeral Home, 303 S. Halifax Rd, Jarratt, Virginia. The funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, September 11 at Zion Baptist Church, 974 Zion Church Rd, Skippers, VA. Interment will immediately follow at Aberdour Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 702 Allen Rd., Jarratt, Virginia 23867. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Zion Baptist Church or Myeloma Research Foundation or to UVA Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center.
