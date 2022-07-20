George Alexander Riley 68, of Hampton, Virginia began his earthly journey on Monday, July 20, 1953, in Emporia, Virginia to the parentage of the late Mattie Jones Riley and the late Luther Riley, Jr. He was affectionately called “Pig” or “Skin” by many who knew and loved him. George graduated from Greensville County High School and was a very proud member of the Class of 1973.
In addition to his parents and grandparents, George was predeceased by one sister, Cynthia LaRose Riley, and one brother, Brendena Alonzo Riley, Sr.
Peacefully, in the evening of Friday, July 15, 2022, our dear loved one was called from his earthly labor to eternal rest, while at the Hampton Heath and Rehab in Hampton, Virginia.
Survivors include: his daughters, Carnetta Edwards (Percy) and Juandisha Sapp; grandchildren, Tariq and Tacari Edwards and Tariya, Tyree and Nasir Sapp; siblings, Hattie Fields, Luther Riley III (Helen), Lawrence Riley, Sr., Patricia Lewis, Alfonza Riley, Sr. (Patricia) and Katherine Lucas (Anthony); one uncle, Thomas Jones; a host of nieces and nephews, a Godsister, April Thompson; his extended family, the Thompsons, along with countless other family and friends who were blessed to know him.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. 568 Halifax Street - Emporia, Virginia has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Mr. Riley will lie in repose from 2 to 6 PM on Friday, July 22, 2022.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will follow in the Zion Community Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be registered via: http://www.knoxhighmortuary.com
