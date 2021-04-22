Haywood “Woody” D. Jones passed away unexpectedly at the age of 83 on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Richmond, Virginia.
Woody was born on July 15, 1937 in Salisbury, North Carolina. In 1955 he joined the United States Air Force where he served our Country for twenty years as an Early Warning Radar Technician. Despite no longer serving in uniform, his patriotism and faithful service to our nation, our flag, and all those still serving ran strong. Following retirement Woody farmed for his ‘other brother’ R.J. “Bobby” Ferguson and enjoyed spending his time working on construction projects and woodworking special keepsake items for the family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie Denson Jones and Thelma Jones Stokes, his sisters Jean Kraft, Grace Anderson (Ronald), and brother Wayne (Phyllis) and one Niece and two Nephews.
Woody is survived by his beloved and loving wife; Martha E. Jones, Son; Terry Brown (Kelley) of Colleyville, Texas, Sister; Charleen Shoemaker of Faith, North Carolina. Sister-In-Law; Carolyn E. Roach (David). Grandchildren; Katherine Rose and Abigail Ann Brown of Colleyville, Texas. Niece; Lori R. Jarratt (Timmy). Nephew; Jeffrey C. Roach (Jackie). Great-Niece; Carleigh Jarratt, all of Emporia. He is also survived by numerous Nieces and Nephews. Woody will also be forever remembered by his extended family and dear friends.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 2:00PM at Echols Funeral Home with Rev. Rick Regan officiating. Burial will follow in Emporia Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday beginning at 1:00PM until the time of the service.
Donations can be made to Greensville Volunteer Rescue Squad or Lifestar Ambulance Service.
Online condolences may be left at echolsfuneralhome.com.
