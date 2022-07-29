Robert Henry Pair, Sr., passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at the age of 98. Mr. Pair was born May 22, 1924, in Emporia, VA. He was a loving and devoted husband and father and dearly loved by his family.
Henry was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine. They shared 71 loving years together. He was also preceded in death by his son, Robert “Bobby” Henry Pair, Jr., and his parents, Thomas Benjamin Pair and Etta Parham Newsome Pair. He is survived by his three daughters, Constance P. Murray (David) of Swoope, VA, Deborah P. Allen (Ronnie) of Emporia, VA, and Shelby E. Adams of Emporia, VA. He leaves 8 grandchildren, Shelby Wyatt (Don) of Emporia, VA., Brandon Murray (Colleen) of Greenville, VA, Derek Murray (Carianne) of Verona, VA, Kevin Murray of Richmond, VA, Daniel Allen (Brinkley) of Emporia, VA, Catherine “Katie” Slate (Will) of Emporia, VA, Logan Elliott (Meggie) of Mechanicsville, VA, and Jason Elliott (Sarah) of Mechanicsville, VA, along with 17 great-grandchildren. Henry lived a long and meaningful life. He was an Army Air Corps veteran who served in World War II as a radar specialist. He was a 41 year employee of Home Beneficial Life Insurance Company. He was a strong Christian man who devoted years of service to Calvary Baptist Church. He taught Sunday School for over 60 years, was a deacon and church trustee for many years. Mr. Pair was a past member of the Virginia Baptist General Board. He was also a committee member of Virginia Baptist Retirement Homes. He served as Moderator of the Petersburg Baptist Association. Later in life, Henry enjoyed leading tours of school children and working the yard at Allen’s Pumpkin Farm.
The family will receive visitors at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church, Emporia, VA., with Funeral services to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Bob Pipkin officiating.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Eugene H. Bloom Retirement Center for years of loving care.
Memorial donations may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 310 N Main Street, Emporia, VA, 23847.
