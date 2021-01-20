JESSICA Nicole Davis, 19, passed away on January 6, 2021. She was preceded in death by her mother, Kay Gordon Davis. She is survived by her father, Roy Michael Davis and step mom, Tina B. Davis of Capron, VA., maternal grandparents, Linwood Gordon and Daisy Mae Gordon of Emporia VA., step-grandmother, Marlene Holland of Capron, VA., brothers, Jeffrey M. Davis and Joshua M. Davis of Emporia, VA., step brother, Cody J. Henderson of Capron, VA., step sister, Shana Lambert of Franklin, VA., along with numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles. Jessica graduated from Greensville County High School.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Greensville Memorial Cemetery at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. John Kinsey officiating.
Due to covid-19 regulations, wearing a mask and social distancing will be required.
Online Condolences may be made at www.echolsfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.