Lloyd Benjamin “Butch” Ligon, Jr., 76, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. He was the son of the late, Lloyd Ligon, Sr., and Lucille Doyle Ligon. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Joyce Ligon Dalton. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 54 years, Dianne Ferguson Ligon, his beloved son, Lloyd Benjamin “Benjie” Ligon, III, his two grandsons, Tyler Ligon, and Cole Ligon, his precious sisters, Jacquline Born (Rex), Peggy Nichols, Betty Jo Dickens (Bert), along with many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.
Butch worked as a Deputy Sheriff in Greensville County for 28 years, where he retired as a Captain. He spent the remainder of his years working at Echols Funeral Home where he helped many people in this community with the loss of their loved ones. He loved to hunt, fish, play golf, and loved his family more than anything.
The family will receive friends at Echols Funeral Home on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M.
A funeral service will follow at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Brad Barbour officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Victory Fellowship Church, 200 South Main Street, Emporia, VA., 23847.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.