Fannie Belle Blake Patterson died peacefully after a four (4) year battle with cancer, on February 1, 2022, at her Lake Gaston cottage in Henrico, North Carolina at the age of 66.
Belle is survived by her husband William G. Patterson of Grove City Pennsylvania; daughters Sarah Elizabeth Lassiter Monroe and her husband Austin of Amelia Courthouse Virginia; Blakeney Tredway Parker and her husband Bobby, of Middle River, Maryland; Two grandchildren William James Macon Monroe and Annabelle Rose Scarlet Monroe; and, a sister, Elizabeth Ferguson and her husband Robert of Skippers, Virginia She is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Henry Turner Blake, Jr. Of Emporia, Virginia.
Belle was born on January 24, 1956 in Richmond, Virginia. Belle was graduated from Westhampton College of the University of Richmond, with Honors in 1978 and graduated from the MCV School of Pharmacy, as a Doctor of Pharmacy, with Honors in 1998. Belle worked for Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, as a safety consultant and as a practicing pharmacist for eighteen years.
Belle loved her family, the outdoors, her property at Lake Gaston and ancient American Indian history.
A celebration of life is scheduled for Friday, February 4that Main Street United Methodist Church, Main Street, Emporia, Virginia. A private viewing for immediate family will be held at Echols Funeral Home, Emporia, Virginia. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Belle’s life at the celebration of Life.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to a cancer organization of your choice. Condolences. The family would like to thank all of the professional caregivers who dedicated their efforts to sustaining Belle’s life.
