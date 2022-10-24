James L. Hummel, Jr.

James Lee Hummel Jr. (Jim) passed away on October 9th, 2022 at the age of eighty. He was born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania to James Lee and Ruth Hummel.
Jim was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He loved spending holidays with his family, especially Christmas. He was gifted with a wonderful sense of humor remembered by everyone who knew him and treated everyone he met with care and respect.
He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a granddaughter, two sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, a brother and their spouses.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Funeral Arrangements: Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 2:00 PM at First Presbyterian Church in Roanoke Rapids.
Interment will follow in Cedarwood Cemetery in Roanoke Rapids, NC.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 from 6:00 until 7:30 PM at Askew Funeral Service in Roanoke Rapids, NC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.