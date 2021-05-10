Catherine Moore Mattox, 66, passed away on May 6, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wade L. Moore and Mildred Louise Maze Moore. She is survived by her sister, Alisa M. Shearin (Tommy), niece, Jennifer Shearin, nephews, Brandon Shearin (Amy), Kyle Shearin, great-niece/nephew, Brittlyn Shearin, Dawson Shearin, along with many other extended family.
Catherine grew up in Brunswick, VA., where she attended Brunswick Academy and later settled down in Drewryville, VA. She worked at Sadler’s Travel Plaza as a manager for many years. She loved her animals and enjoyed gardening.
A graveside service will be held at Matthews Chapel Cemetery, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, starting at 2:00 P.M.
Online condolences may be made at www.echolsfuneralhome.com
