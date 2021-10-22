DIEFERT, Paula Jean Schneider, of Kill Devil Hills, NC, passed away peacefully at her home on October 18, 2021. She was born on March 18, 1938, in Union, New Jersey. Born to William and Florence Schneider and raised in Irvington, New Jersey where she graduated from Irvington High School in 1955. She married the love of her life Ronald John Diefert and in 1965 they moved to Emporia, VA.
Paula was preceded in death by her grandparents, Fredrick and Maude Swick, George and Marie Theresa Schneider; her parents, William and Florence Schneider; and her husband Ronald J. Diefert of 53 years. She is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Matthews (James) of Rocky Mount, NC; her son, Ronald W. Diefert (Brenda), her granddaughter, Brysen Diefert of Emporia, VA; and her sister, Barbara O’Hara.
Paula was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church for many years while residing in Emporia, VA. After moving to the Outer Banks, Ron and Paula joined Grace Lutheran Church in Nags Head, NC. She had a strong commitment to both churches for many years. Paula also supported her community by volunteering at the local Hotline in Nags Head, NC.
Family and friends are welcome to attend the graveside burial on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., at the St. John’s Lutheran Church Cemetery, located at 4800 Purdy Road, Emporia, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to any of the following: Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanub, Utah. 84741; St. John’s Lutheran Church, Emporia, VA.; or Grace Lutheran Church, Nags Head, NC.
