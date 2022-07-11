Frances Mitchell Chaffin, 91, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Irving William Edwards and Sara Jones Edwards. She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, C.W. “Sampson” Mitchell, Jr., second husband, Otis B. Chaffin, brothers, Milton Edwards, Irving Edwards, Jr., George Edwards, Charles Edwards.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Debra Mitchell Roach (Wayne) of Emporia, VA., Brenda Mitchell Rieley (Jerry) of Roanoke, VA., brother, Robert Edwards, Sr. of Emporia, VA., grandchildren, Michael Roach (Sheila) of Emporia, VA., Brian Roach (Leasa) of Emporia, VA., Brooke Newman (Robby) of Roanoke, VA., Mitchell Rieley of Roanoke, VA., along with five great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held at Echols Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. with a funeral service to immediately follow with Pastor Tom Williams officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Adams Grove Baptist Church, 24463 Adams Grove Road, Emporia, VA., 23847.
Online condolences may be made at www.echolsfuneralhome.com
