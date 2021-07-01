Eddie Williams, age 81, passed away at Bons Secours Hospital in Mechansville, Va on January 15, 2021 with complications of Covid-19.
The family would like for you to join us on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Forest Hill Baptist Church, 2103 Pine Log Rd, Skippers, Va 23879 at 2 PM for “A Celebration of Life Service”.
Eddie is survived by the Love of his Life for 53 years, Jo Ann Taylor Williams, his son Trent Lee Williams (Dawn) of Bluefield, Va, his Daughter, Tracy Lyn Williams of Jarratt, Va, his Grandchildren whom he was most Proud of, his Granddaughter, Taylor Ann Williams of Davenport, Fl & his Grandson, Jared Thomas Williams of Radford, Va. & also he is survived by his sister in law, aunt, nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Eddie was a humorous person who loved to joke & loved to help others. We pray your memories of Eddie will keep a smile on your face until we see him again.
