After a lifetime of serving his city, Commonwealth and country, F. Woodrow Harris, 65, of Emporia, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on September 9, 2022.
Harris proudly and tirelessly served on the Emporia City Council since 1988. During his tenure, Councilman Harris served as Vice Mayor of the city. He also served on numerous local, state, and regional boards and commissions and was appointed to many positions by numerous Virginia governors. In 2000, he ran for the Republican nomination for U.S. Congress, to represent Virginia’s 4th District. His list of accomplishments and service is extensive. Highlights include serving in leadership positions with the Crater Planning District Commission, Southside Regional Jail Authority, and the Virginia Municipal League.
Harris was the only child of the late F. Woodrow and Edith Walton Harris of Emporia. He was a graduate of Greensville County High School and the University of Richmond, where he completed his Bachelor’s degree, with a double major in political science and sociology.
Up until his death, Harris worked as Director of the 6th District Court Service Unit under the Department of Juvenile Justice for the Commonwealth of Virginia.
Harris was an accomplished chess champion, and served in many roles with state, national and international chess federations.
He is survived by his wife, Carla Cash Harris.
Visitation is planned for Saturday, September 17, from 5 - 8 p.m. at Owen Funeral Home, 303 South Halifax Rd., Jarratt. Funeral services will be Sunday, September 18 at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Greensville Elementary School, 1101 Sussex Dr., Emporia. Interment to follow at Greensville Memorial Cemetery, 1250 Skippers Road, Emporia. Flags at all City of Emporia facilities are being flown at half-staff in his honor. Flowers are accepted, as well as memorial contributions to Greensville Volunteer Rescue Squad or the Greensville Ruritan Club.
"He lived and loved and laughed and left." - James Joyce
