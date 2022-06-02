Benny Lee Crumpler, Sr., was the eldest of six children born to the parentage of Mary Pullen Crumpler-White and the late Benjamin F. Crumpler. He began his journey through life on Thursday, June 22, 1944 in San Angelo, Texas.
On Monday, May 30, 2022; while in the serenity of his home, our dear loved one peacefully transitioned from this earthly life unto eternal life. In addition to his father, Bill Lee, was preceded in death by: a brother, Benjamin Crumpler, Jr.; sister, Mary Bell Crumpler Campbell; niece, Gloria Jean Crumpler and great-nephew, Jaquan Crumpler.
Survivors include: three children, Benny L. Crumpler, Jr. of Richmond, Virginia, Ronise Crumpler of Douglasville, Georgia and Coretta (Jeffrey) Howard of Garland, North Carolina; son-at-heart, Lionel Smith of Charlotte, North Carolina; ten grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; his mother, Mary Crumpler-White of Emporia, Virginia; siblings, Linda Bailey (Minister Marvin Bailey) and Blanche Lowery both of Emporia, Virginia and Timothy Crumpler of Richmond, Virginia; special friend, Jesse Williams; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc, 568 Halifax Street - Emporia, Virginia has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Mr. Crumpler will lie in repose from 9 to 11 am on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m., with Minister Marvin Bailey, officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Emporia, Virginia.
Memories and condolences may ben registered via: www.knoxhigmortuary.com
