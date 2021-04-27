Thomas Madison Tuck, of Franklin (formerly of Petersburg for 63 years), died on April 22, 2021 at age 93. Thomas was born on January 29, 1928 in Purdy, Virginia to the late Ollie Fielding Tuck and Eva Virginia Pittard Tuck. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 57 years, Eloise Grizzard Tuck, who died in 2008. He was also preceded in death by six brothers and four sisters. He was the last surviving member of his family. He is survived by daughter, Bonnie T. White (Robert); son, Thomas M. Tuck Jr. (Susan); granddaughter, Sarah Valois (Kevin); grandsons, Matthew (Jacqueline) and Christopher (Michelle); and great-grandchildren, Adelynn, Caleb, Aiden, Brynlee, James, and Samuel. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and special care giver/friend, Corine Perry. Thomas was a 1945 graduate of Greensville County High School. He was raised and worked on a tobacco farm. In 1949, he moved to Petersburg where he worked for Rucker Rosenstock. He was later hired by Allied Chemical (now Honeywell) in 1951 as a machinist apprentice. He became a planner, then supervisor retiring after 40 years of service in 1991. Thomas was a member of West End Baptist Church for 70 years. He became a part of Titmus Bible class, served on several committees, and was a deacon; later honored as a deacon emeritus. Our father had a passion for gardening and sharing his vegetables with others. He was a Christian man of integrity and humility. He loved God and his family dearly. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. The family would like to thank the staff and friends of The Village at Woods Edge, Franklin, Virginia for their kindness and support over the past seven years. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, April 28, at 11 am at West End Baptist Church, 6506 Boydton Plank Road, North Dinwiddie, VA 23803. Visitation will be at 10:00 am. Interment will follow the service at Southlawn Memorial Park. A link is available to view the service on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/webcpbgva). In lieu of flowers, gifts to West End Baptist Church (address above) or Alzheimers Association are welcome.
