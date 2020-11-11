MARY ELIZABETH (KINDRED) WOOD was born on September 5, 1935, in Emporia, Virginia, to the late Rufus and Bertha ‘Bi’ Kindred.
Mary departed this life on November 4, 2020 at Prodigy Transitional Rehab in Tarboro, North Carolina.
She leaves to cherish her memories: three daughters, Christine (Irving) Cousins, Pattie Agee and Carolyn Wood; two sisters, Fannie Kindred and JoAnn (Tommy) Harris; three brothers, Brutus Moore Sr. (Vernita) Larry Moore and Tyrone Moore; two grandchildren, Corey Wood and Katrina (Bennie) Clark; four great-grandchildren, Janeisha Green, Tyana (Delaney) Miles, Carlos Marshall (CJ) and Kameron Wood, two great, great-grandchildren, Sa’Vion Green and Carlizze Brashears; a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements where a viewing will be held from 2 to 6 PM on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, November 13, 2020 in the Knox-High Chapel. She will be laid to rets in the Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Memories and condolence may be register via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
