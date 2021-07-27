Warrenton, NC - Prophet John Elbert Jones, Sr,. son of Doris Blow Jones and the late Elbert H. Jones, began his journey through life on Sunday, September 3, 1944, in Southampton County, Virginia.
Prophet Jones was educated in the Southampton County School System. For a number of years, he worked as a truck driver; later becoming an entrepreneur, where he owned and operated J.J., Inc. Trucking Company.
On Tuesday, July 20, 2021, God in His infinite wisdom, lifted Prophet John Elbert Jones, Sr. from this world of sin, sorrow and pain, to a place of sweet eternal rest and peace.
Survivors include: wife, Carolyn D. Jones; son, John E. Jones, Sr (Denise); daughter, Twyla S. Person; children-at-heart, Henry Hogan, Apostle Ronda Johnson (Ricky) and Tracy Kittrell; ten grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; mother, Doris B. Jones; sister, Shirley J. Mabrey (Lloyd); brothers, Elder Michael Whitehead (Delsa) and Floyd Whitehead; aunts, Martha L. Nicholson and Henle F. Blow; a host of niece, nephews, relatives and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Ins has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Prophet Jones will lie in repose from 12 to 6PM on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
A Homegoing Celebration; honoring his life, love and legacy will be held at 1 PM on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at the funeral home, with Apostle Ronda Johnson, delivering words of comfort. He will be laid to rest in the Zion Community Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be registered via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
