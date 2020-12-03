Bernard Hooker Blake, 89, died Monday, November 30, 2020.
The son of the late Henry Turner Blake Sr. and Ruby Dickerson Blake, Hooker was also preceded in death by a brother, Henry Turner “Pinkie” Blake Jr. and a sister, Alice Blake Eason. A United States Army Korean War Veteran, he was a lifetime Member of Monumental United Methodist Church, a founding member of the Gravel Pit Hunt Club, and the former owner of B.H. Blake Well Boring and Septic Company.
Hooker is survived by his daughters; Becky Blake Gayle, Penny Sue Blake of Virginia Beach, Theresa Blake Vick and her husband Melvin, Bonnie Blake Gibson and her husband Pete of Youngsville, NC, grandchildren; Jennifer Gayle, Brandi Partridge, Amy Bain, Kevin Allen, Nicholas Allen, Blake Gibson, seven great grandchildren and four adoring nieces.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Monumental United Methodist Church with Rev. Rick Franklin and Rev. Jerry Wicker officiating. Burial will follow at Greensville Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends after the Graveside at the Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at echolsfuneralhome.com.
