Freeman, Virginia - Deacon Richard Lee Wyche, was born on Friday, June 10, 1938 in Brunswick County, Virginia to the parentage of the late Earnest and Rosa Ridley Wyche.
On Wednesday, April 6, 2002 Deacon Wyche, answered God’s solemn call from earthly labor unto sweet eternal rest, while in the comfort of his home. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by: his beloved wife, Doris Elizabeth Brown Wyche; son, Don Brown; two sisters, Mattie Inker and Muriel Callis and two brothers, Charlie Rice and Raymond Lee.
Survivors include: five daughters, Patricia Shuford (Alphonzo) of Hyattsville, MD, Denise Lewis (Edward) of Brandywine, MD, Deidre Taylor (Linwood) of Richmond, VA, Angela Edmonds (Larry) of Farmville, VA and Evette Wyche-Bailey (Walter) of Freeman, VA; two sons, Larry Wyche (Denise) of Katy, TX and Anthony Wyche (Teresa) of East Orange, NJ; twelve grandchildren, Skylar Wyche, Niesha Lewis, Tyrone Lewis, David Wyche, Tori Houze, Artessa Wyche, Megan Wyche, Cierra Brown, Brantley Wyche, Deja Taylor, Zaevon Bailey and one he reared as his own, Zionne Henry; nine great-grandchildren, four sisters, Rosa Pearson of Newark, NJ, Daisy Smith (Jim) and Glorice Jones (Connie) both of Emporia, VA, Lula Pearson and Doris Rice both of Hackensack, NJ; two brothers, Earnest Wyche (Lea) of Chesterfield, VA and George Rice (Leavis) of Richmond, VA; one great-aunt, Thelma Wall; two nephew he reared, Stephen Cox, Jr. (Valencia) and Tyrone Cox (Sarah) both of Newark, NJ; three god-children, Chante’?’€’?’ Callus of Woodbridge, VA, Alex Price and Antoine Price both of Emporia, VA; a devoted friend and brother-at-heart, Roger Hawkins; devoted in-laws, Stephen and Nell Cox, Sr.; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. located at 568 Halifax Street - Emporia, Virginia, has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Deacon Wyche will lie in repose from 2 to 6 PM and the family will be present to receive guest on Friday, April 15, 2022.
A Celebration of life will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at the New Hope RZUA Church, Freeman, Virginia with Reverend Jonathan Whitfield, delivering the homegoing message. Deacon Wyche will lie in state for 1 hour prior to the service and will be laid to rest in the church cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be registered via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
