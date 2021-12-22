Martha Jane Rodgester Mitchell, 78, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021.
She was the daughter of the late Rufus S. Rodgester and Bessie Beatty. She is survived by her husband, Roy Lee Mitchell, son, Ricky Lee Mitchell, and by several nieces/nephews and cousins.
A funeral service will be held at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 2:00 P.M., with Rev. C.W. Bing officiating.
Online condolences may be at www.echolsfuneralhome.com
