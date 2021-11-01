Kendra Leigh Moore, age 32, of Suffolk, Virginia departed this earthly life on Friday, October 22, 2021.
Survivors include: her parents, Sandra L. Chandler and Kenneth L. Moore; siblings, Quentin Moore and Morghan Moore; paternal grandparents, Eddie L. and Alice Moore; maternal grandparents, Rev. Douglas and Rosa Chandler, Sr.; aunts and uncles, Phyllis Shirley (Michael), Fonda Chandler Hines (Mark), Dana Hathorne (Stanley), Wanda Chandler, Pamela Chandler Lee (Ricky), Patricia Chandler Johnson (Robert, Jr.), Douglas Chandler, Jr. (Angela), Daryl Moore (Shelitta), and Dalayna Chandler; godbrothers, Horace Lambert (Nikieta), Brandon Washington, Nate Williams (Brandie), and Dominique Way; godsister, Leonica Cox; godchildren, Michael Lee and Keira and Keyona Brinkley; godparents, Wanda Chandler and Rev. Sylvester and Minnie Mayes; two great-great uncles, George Simmons and Thomas Jones; and a host of great aunts, great uncles, cousins, godchildren, family, clients, and many, many special friends too numerous to list.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. of 568 Halifax Street - Emporia, Virginia, has been entrusted with the arrangements, where a wake will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 30, 2021.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 AM on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Greensville County Elementary School, Emporia, Virginia. She will be laid to rest in the Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Memories and condolences may be registered via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.