Donald Briscoe Mountjoy, Sr. age 90 of Emporia, Va. went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 19, 2022. He was predeceased by his Special Companion Linda Faye Malone, Son Donald B. Mountjoy, Jr., 4 Sisters, 3 Brothers, Son-in-law Wayne Allen, and Daughter-in-laws Francis Gay Mountjoy and Barbara Roberts Mountjoy.
He is survived by his daughters, Ann Christian (Randy), Debbie McCrory (Michael), Sue Allen and son Nathaniel Robert “Bobby” Mountjoy and 8 Grandchildren, 14 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great-Great Grandchild.
Donald was a peaceful person and a helpful friend to all he met. He enjoyed his family gatherings at their annual Mountjoy Family Beach Reunions as well as socials with friends and family. His hobbies included dancing, gardening, caring for his pets and any kind of play on or in the water through boating, water skiing, and fishing or just floating as well as going on cruises.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Victory Fellowship Church in Emporia, Saturday morning, January 21st. The family will receive friends from 11:30 to12:00 followed by the Celebration of Life Service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made on behalf of Donald B. Mountjoy to Victory Fellowship Church at 200 South Main St., Emporia, Va. 23847 or a Charity of your choice.
