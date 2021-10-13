Waverly Russell Bailey, also affectionately known as “Beetle” Bailey, 78, of Chesterfield, passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021.
He was born on December 6, 1942, to the late Russell and Virgie Bailey. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda Sue Bailey.
Waverly retired from Honeywell as a forklift operator in 2000. He enjoyed bowling in a company league and occasionally liked to play a round of golf. Every summer he enjoyed taking his pontoon boat out to go fishing for catfish and on sunny days he’d ride his motorcycle. And, of course, he loved playing the guitar with his friends at their bluegrass jam sessions. Above all, he was a lovingly devoted husband and father.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Bailey; four children, William Bailey, Sandra Boyd, Tracy Bailey, and Wesley Bailey; four grandchildren, Wade Bailey, Christina Boyd, Brittany Gagnon and Alyssa Boyd; five great-grandchildren, Kylie, Patrick, Cassidy, Olivia, and Tanner; three siblings, Maynard Bailey, Jennie Temple, and Dorothy Traylor.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at Matoaca United Methodist Church, 6301 River Road, S. Chesterfield, Va, 23803. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.