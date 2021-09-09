Carolyn Moss Fajna peacefully went to be with the Lord at her home on September 3, 2021 at the age of 81.
She was born on April 28, 1940 in Barley, Va., to the late Peter Russell and Essie Pollard Moss.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, John Ludwig Fajna and her grandson, Mason Bayne Taylor. She is also preceded in death by her elder brother Clyde Acey Moss and elder sister Page Moss Marable.
She leaves behind her daughters, Denise Barnes (Collins), Trina Taylor (Mike); sons, J. Ludwig Fajna Jr, Timothy Fajna (Jill), Dathan Fajna (Heather); eleven grandchildren Edward Barnes (Sara), Joshua Barnes (Jennifer), Ethan Barnes (Kaitlyn), Jeremy Barnes, Chelsea Taylor (Steven), Michael Taylor (Samantha), Caroline Taylor (Kameron), Sarah Paige Fajna, Joseph Fajna, Madison Fajna (Hunter), and Ian Fajna; the six Barnes great-grandchildren, Lilian, Connor, Olivia, Cooper, Henry, and Emma; and several nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her faithful companions Spot, Penny, Milo, Lizzy, and Roadie.
She was a lifelong member of St John Lutheran Church where she served as choir director for multiple years. She worked closely with her husband on the farm till he retired and worked at Farm Bureau for 15 years.
The funeral service, led by Pastor Stephen Bocklage, was held 11 a.m. Monday, September 6 at St. John the Baptist Lutheran Church. Interment at the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, 1351 West Atlantic St., Emporia, VA 23847.
