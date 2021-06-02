Jessie Sykes Brown, 104, of Jarratt, Virginia, departed this life May 30, 2021. The widow of George Feild Brown, she was also preceded in death by a son, Jerry S. Brown, her parents, James Matthew and Rosa Bailey Sykes; brothers, Roy J. Sykes, Gilbert A. Sykes; sisters, Bessie S. Dowdle, Mary S. Laughorne, and Gracie S. Edwards.
Mrs. Brown is survived by her daughter, Sherry B. Barnes and husband, Curtis; two sons, Clifford M. “Chipper” Brown and wife, Lary Ann, and Kenneth M. Brown; daughter-in-law, Norma Brown; five, grandchildren, Kelly B Dunne and husband, Sebastian, Jessica B. Shindler and husband, Phillip, Ansley B. Allen and husband, Winfield, Melanie B. Sheldon and husband, Matt, and Nicholas Grant Barnes and wife, Jenni; eight great-grandchildren, Brady Dunne, Ava J. Shindler, Luke C. Allen, Gracie M. Allen, McKenna B. Sheldon, Nicholas R. Sheldon, Connor G. Barnes, and Claire Linda Barnes, as well as many loved nieces, nephews, and friends. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were the fulfillment of her life. She was greatly loved by them all. She was a retired employee of the Weldon Mill Division of Belding Hausman Fabrics, Inc. She was a lifetime member of High Hills Baptist Church having served in the Primary Sunday School class and with the Vickie Allen Hands of Love Ministry.
A private burial will take place at High Hills Baptist Church Cemetery, Jarratt, VA. Memorial contributions may be made to High Hills Baptist Church Memorial Fund, c/o Anne O. Dix, P.O. Box 296, Jarratt, VA 23867. The family is being served by Williams Funeral Home & Crematory of Lawrenceville, VA. Condolences may be expressed at www.williamsfuneralhomeva.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.