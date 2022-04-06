Lennie Ray Ligon, 68, passed away on April 4, 2022. He was the son of the late Alvah A. Ligon and Bernice Morris Ligon. He is preceded in death by his father and daughter, Lane Ligon. Ray is survived by his mother, Bernice Ligon, son, Lonnie Ligon, grandsons, Tyler Ligon, Cole Ligon, and close friend, Joey Doyle (Terri).
A graveside service will be held at Ray’s family cemetery, 9415 Little Lowground Road, Emporia, VA., 23847, on Friday, April 8, 2022, starting at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Troy Green officiating.
Online condolences may be made at www.echolsfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.