Liberty, Missouri - Lorraine Virginia Hicks Leonard was on Thursday, October 13, 1938 to the parentage of the late Robert and Carrie Brown Hicks in Emporia, Virginia.
She departed this earthly life on the evening of Saturday, March 12, 2022 at her home in Liberty, Missouri. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: her beloved husband, James Leonard Sr.; sister, Lilly Mae Plumb; brothers, Curtis Hicks, Robert “Buster” Hicks, Cleveland Hicks Sr., John Hicks and Morris Hicks; and her beloved grandson, Jamier Leonard.
Survivors include: four sons, Irving (Queenell) Leonard, James (Dale) Leonard, Dennis (Cindy) Leonard and Wayne (Michelle) Leonard; two brothers, Arthur (Bertha) Hicks and Matthew (Josephine) Allen; thirteen grandchildren, Sherik (Rudiana) Leonard, Katrina (Sherrod) Clifton, Marquita Leonard, Porche’ (Iven) Leonard, Sabrina (Caleb) Holliman, Alexis Leonard, Justin Leonard, Cierra Leonard, Tatiana Leonard, Ervin Leonard, Khiima Williamson, Shameka Williamson and Tearra Miller; nineteen great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, whom loved her dearly.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Mrs. Leonard will lie in repose from 2 to 6 PM on Friday, March 18, 2022.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Macedonia Baptist Church located at 30 Quarrells Road - Emporia, Virginia. She will lie in state one hour prior to the service and will be laid to rest in the church cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be registered via: www.knoxhigmortuary.com
