Dorothy Mae Smith, daughter of the late Albert William Smith, Sr. and Frances Odell Epps Smith, began her journey through life on Friday, August 27, 1937, in Emporia, Virginia.
Dorothy was educated in the Greensville County School System. She relocated to Baltimore, Maryland and became employed with Irvington Knolls Care, as a Certified Nursing Assistant. As life progressed, Dorothy returned to Emporia, Virginia and began working at Emporia Manor; and later became a Home Health caretaker.
Dorothy was loved and adored by all who knew her. She was always willing to lend a helping hand. She will truly be missed by all whose lives she touched.
On Friday, May 27, 2022, God in His infinite wisdom, dispatched one of His angels to escort Dorothy into His marvelous light. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: one brother, Albert W. Smith, Jr.
Survivors include: her stepmother, Rosa Smith; three sisters, Thelma (Alfredo), Theresa (Charles) and Sharon (Joseph); two brothers, Ronnie and Anthony (Arlene); several devoted friends, Ellen Risher, Diane Alexander and Annie Richardson; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc, 568 Halifax Street - Emporia, Virginia has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Mrs. Smith will lie in repose from 2 to 6 pm on Thursday, June 2, 2022.
Graveside services will be held at 11a.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, with Reverend Kelsey Moore, officiating.
Memories and condolences may ben registered via: www.knoxhigmortuary.com
