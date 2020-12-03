Tracy Neil Epps passed away in his home in Emporia on September 30, 2020. He was fifty-nine and was born in Richmond, Va., in 1960, the youngest child of Margie Wills Epps and Marvin Hugh Epps.
His early childhood years were spent in Emporia where he attended Greensville County Elementary School. Even as a young child he had boundless energy and was constantly on the move, walking all over from an early age. He loved dogs, especially Boxers, and owned several during his life. Because the family moved to Illinois in 1965, and later to Pennsylvania and NC, Tracy attended numerous schools, graduating in 1978 from high school in Norlina, NC. As a teenager in Norlina living on a small farm, Tracy enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and raising Bantam chickens. He was also fortunate to own two horses , and he became a good rider and skilled barrel racer, winning competitions on his beloved horse Dixie.
After high school graduation Tracy went to Lewisburg College and then to NC State, becoming a lifelong Wolfpack fan. Following graduation he worked for a number of years in his parents’ florist business. In 1984 his only child, Morgan, was born. Later he moved to Atlanta and took a job in car sales, and eventually in promotional advertising sales for dealerships, a job that required travel in several southeastern states. Eventually he would return to Emporia and continue working in this field from there.
During those years he could be seen walking around town with his Boxer Marli in tow, the two of them often logging thirty-five miles in a week, stopping in Meherrin River Park to do a few pushups. Tracy loved all sports, was a huge Packers and Atlanta Braves fan, played softball with a local team and even played an occasional golf game. But his best times were spent on the Nottoway River, either boating or floating with friends and his young daughter. Those were happy times for him.
Sadly, in 2012, Tracy was the victim of an unfathomable accident when a hunter’s wayward bullet pierced his truck, severing his spinal cord. He would never walk again.
After surgery and many weeks in the hospital and rehab he returned home, determined to live independently, which he did until his death. He showed great strength and courage as he faced terrible odds in his daily life. He loved life, even as so much had been taken from him.
He was preceded in death by his parents Margie & Marvin Epps, his brother Monte Epps, and his nephew Taylor Epps. Survivors include his daughter Morgan Epps, brother Richard Epps (Lynn), sister Gwynn August (Mitchel), sister-in-law Lauren Epps, nephews Michael Epps and Julian Epps, many Wills and Epps cousins, and his faithful dog Karli.
A private family Memorial and Burial Service will be held at a later date when a safe gathering is possible. Donations in Tracy’s memory can be made to the Greensville Volunteer Rescue Squad, 513 S. Main St., Emporia, VA, 23847, or the Christopher & Dana Reeve Spinal Cord Foundation, 636 Morris Turnpike, Suite 3A, Short Hills, NJ.
