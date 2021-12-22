RALPH L. TURNER, SR. was born March 28, 1951 in Emporia, Virginia to the late Christine and James A. Turner, Sr. In the early morning of Thursday, December 16, 2021, he entered quietly into eternal rest at Accordius Health and Rehabilitation in Emporia, Virginia.
Ralph was educated in the Greensville County Public School System, Emporia, Virginia.
At an early age Ralph joined the Jerusalem Baptist Church, Emporia, Virginia and was a faithful member until his health declined.
Ralph was employed with Georgia Pacific for a short time before gaining employment with CSX Railroad as a Conductor.
Ralph leaves to cherish his love and memories: four children, Ralph L. Turner, Jr. (Della) of Skippers, Virginia, Arletha F. Turner-Hardee (Frank) of Dudley, North Carolina, William P. Turner of Richmond, Virginia and Orlanda L. Turner of Emporia, Virginia; one daughter-at-heart, Belinda Jenkins (Lester) of Emporia, Virginia; thirteen grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; one brother, James A. Turner, Jr. of Staten Island, New York; one sister, Ernestine Jordan of Petersburg, Virginia; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Mr. Turner will lie in repose from 2 to 6 PM on Monday, December 20, 2021.
Funeral Service will be private.
Memories and condolences may be registered via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
