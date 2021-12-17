Joe Cephas Jackson left Huntsville, Alabama, on the afternoon of August 2nd, and traveled to his heavenly home. He was an old soldier and had made many trips, but this one was special because he didn’t have to pack any luggage. He never liked to pack suitcases before traveling.
Joe was born in Emporia, Virginia, on June 19, 1936, to Mattie Davis Jackson and T.Y. Jackson. Throughout his formative years, he lived at 119 West Atlantic Street. He began his elementary education at Greensville County Training School on Halifax Street and graduated from E. W. Wyatt High school in 1954, where he played football and completed college entrance exams.
Joe’s passion was food preparation, and his goal was to become a Sous Chef, which he hoped would lead to a coveted position of Executive Chef. However, in August 1958, Joe changed his mind and decided to join the US Army in his quest to earn a bachelor’s degree in Business. His first duty station was the Signal School at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey. And once he got the hang of twisting knobs on Fixed Station Radios, he found himself on his way to Gonbach, Germany for his first overseas tour.
During his Army career, Joe and his family lived in 28 states, spent a tour in Okinawa, spent two tours in Germany – once in Kaiserslautern and once in Pirmasens. Joe spent two tours in Korea, and two in Vietnam. He earned the National Defense Service Medal; Vietnam Service Medal, three awards of a Good Conduct Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation with Palm, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and Sharpshooter Badge. During his time in service, Joe completed his studies on the GI Bill at Athens College with a degree in Business Management, and graduated from Florida Institute of Technology with a Master’s degree in Business Administration.
Joe retired from the US Army on 31 December 1979, as a Chief Warrant Officer 3, and immediately looked for opportunities in Government Contracting because his wife worked for the Department of Defense, and Contract negotiations seemed to be an interesting field. He worked at BMDSCOM as a Contracts Specialist for 5 years and then transferred to Chrysler Corporation in a similar position. When Chrysler downsized in 1989, Joe became a Professor of Logistics at A&M University where he not only shared his life’s experiences with the students, together with textbook learning; he also mentored the students and arranged for Interviews with Company officials in order to assist with job searches.
Joe retired from A&M on June 1, 2001. But he continued to work as a volunteer in order to give back some of what he had learned in the workforce. He worked at Huntsville Hospital in the Sew Healing Program for twelve years, and also worked as an AARP Tax Aide volunteer, preparing free tax returns for nine years. But no matter how busy he was, he always made time for hobbies such as lawn care, reading, watching Western movies,
and listening to music from the 50s. Joe is survived by his wife, Peggy Antoinette; three daughters; Sonja Harness, Judith Jackson and Gwendolyn Jackson-Shaw; a son-in-law; Daniel Harness; a daughter-in-law, Kimberly Shaw; a Sister and Brother-in-law, Maxine and Cassius Titus; three grandchildren; Roderick, Saundra and Michelle, and eleven much loved great grandchildren. The Jackson family would also like to recognize a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends who provided support and prayers.
Joe was funny and smart. He was loved and will be missed.
Funeral Arrangements: Interred in Arlington National Cemetery on 18 October 2021
