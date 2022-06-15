Ann Futrell Harris Mitchell, 78, passed away on June 14, 2022. She was the daughter of the late, Fitzhugh L. Futrell and Learlie Davis Futrell. She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, James Thomas Harris, second husband, Roy Mercer Mitchell, siblings, William Curtis Futrell, Mae Futrell, Roy Futrell, Pearl Lyles, Millie Dixon, Fitzhugh (Dick) Futrell, Addie Ricks, Ham Futrell, Annie Estelle Futrell, WD Futrell, Talton Futrell.
Left To cherish her memory is her daughter, Melissa Harris Haislop of Emporia, VA., grandson, Harrison Haislop of Emporia, VA., sisters, Jean Bradshaw of Franklin, VA., Marion Gavin of Mariette, GA., brother, Dalton Futrell (Betty Lou) of Tybee Island, GA., along with numerous nieces/nephews and cousins.
She worked for over ten years for Union Camp Corporation in Franklin, VA. and later ran multiple businesses with her husband until she retired in 2004. She was a loving mother, an extremely devoted Nana, a great Dog-Mom, and a great friend to many.
A graveside service will be held at Greensville Memorial Cemetery on June 18, 2022 at 2:00 P.M.
