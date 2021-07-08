On Sunday, October 8, 1950, life began for Sheila Marie Green, as she was born to the loving care of Annie Rose Peavy and the late Arthur Rose, in Jarratt, Virginia.
On the morning of Thursday, July 1, 2021; while in the serenity of her home, Sheila’s soul took flight from the world of pain, sin and sorrow, to a place of sweet eternal rest.
Survivors include: her loving husband, Wallace Green of the home; daughters, Felicia Kim Taylor (Emmett) of Chester, Virginia, Alicia Williams (Mark) of Colonial Heights, Virginia and Shaneik Tazewell (Cory) of Jarratt, Virginia; eight grandchildren, Sgt. Allan Johnson (Keisha) of Jarratt, Virginia, Charles Nino Bryant of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Khamari Taylor of Chester, Virginia, Shanice Johnson of Petersburg, Virginia, Destiny Williams, Avantae Williams, Shakori Tazewell and Courtney Tazewell all of Jarratt, Virginia; two great-grandchildren, Zaria Johnson of Jarratt, Virginia and Sage Bryant of Virginia Beach, Virginia; her mother and father-at-heart, Annie Rose Peavy (Percy) of Jarratt, Virginia; brother, Archie Lee Rose (Earline) of Richmond, Virginia; sister-at-heart, Delores Peavy of Cleveland, Ohio; two brothers-at-heart, Percy O. Peavy of Salitpa, Alabama and Purvis E. Peavy of Semmes, Alabama; four sisters-in-law, Helen Lemon and Ella Walker both of Brooklyn, New York, Vicky Cooper of South Carolina, Yvonne Pearson of Virginia Beach, Virginia; two aunts, Roberta Key of Emporia, Virginia and Virginia Selman of Brooklyn, New York; a dear friend, Doreen Pankey of Brooklyn, New York; a host of niece, nephews, relatives and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc, has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Mrs. Green will lie in repose from 12noon to 5 PM on Saturday, July 10, 2021.
Memories and condolences may be registered via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
