Lee Ann Hess Gleason, 76, passed away on January 22 2022. Lee Ann was retired from Best Western in Emporia, VA
She was the daughter of June Marean. She was preceded in death by her Mom, Husband Charles H. Gleason her brother Dale Slusser, her sisters Roberta (Bobbie) Dalton Alice Oakley and daughter Charlene A. Gleason
She was survived by her daughters, Michele (Rodney) Whitby and Rochelle (Donald) Jenkins her sisters, Barb and Norene Marean and brother, Robert (Bobby) Marean grand children, Twyla Campbell and Kyle Rook great grandchildren, Savannah Rook and Kyle Rook host of nieces and nephews
The family will receive friends at Echols Funeral Home on Friday, January 28, 2022, from 5:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M.
A Celebration of life will follow starting at 6:00 P.M.
