John Wesley Butts, Jr., affectionately known as “Moot” was called to heaven on March 14, 2022. He was born June 10, 1933 in Greensville County, Va. to the late John W. Butts, Sr. and Elizabeth Jackson.
John accepted Christ at an early age and joined Little Shiloh Baptist Church in Emporia Va. where he was an usher.
He was a self-employed, general contractor for over 30 years. John built scores of homes in Jarratt, Emporia and Stony Creek, Virginia.
John married the love of his life, Mildred Elizabeth Trisvan in Dec of 1953. They were married for 63 years until Mildred’s passing in 2016. He was also proceeded in death by three sisters; Estelle Black, Gladys Simmons and Dorothy O’Nery and two brothers; Thomas Butts and Jessie Butts.
Moot was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He leaves to cherish fond memories: two daughters; Beverly Louise Butts of Jarratt, VA and Vanessa Gail Butts-Mason (Wayne) of Maggie Valley, NC, two sons; Jerry Randolph Butts of Jarratt, VA and Keith Alan Butts of Hopewell, VA; four grandchildren, a devoted one, Candace Webb (Frank) of Hampton, VA, Jermont Perry (Shawanda) of Waverly, VA, Chaimone Harris (Dyrell) of Hampton, VA and Aleta Zuri Carter of Spotsylvania, VA, eight great-grandchildren; Ajah Webb, Cheyenne King, Saniya Jacobs, Zyrell Harris, Javia Webb, Jazmin Harris, Londen Harris and Jenese Harris, one sister; Loise McDougle (Earl) of Brooklyn, NY, one sister-in-law; Margaret Law of Stony Creek, VA, two devoted cousins; Ernest “Mut” Moore and Milton Davis, and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
A public viewing will be at Pearson Funeral Home on Friday, March 18 from noon-7pm and Saturday, March 19 from 2pm-7pm at 556 Halifax Street, Emporia VA. The homegoing service will also be held at Pearson Funeral Home on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 2pm.
Masks will be required.
