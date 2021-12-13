Hilda Arenah (Green) Gillus, 94, of Emporia, Virginia, passed away peacefully in the early morning hour on Monday, December 6, 2021, at the Valley View Care and Rehabilitation Center in Andrews, North Carolina.
Hilda was born on June 6, 1927, in Newport News, Virginia, to Leonard Alphonso Green and Blanche (Smith) Green. She was a graduate of Huntington High School in Newport News and the former Saint Paul College in Lawrenceville, Virginia. She worked in scholastic research grants at Howard University, in Washington D.C., and served as a volunteer in the gift shop at the regional hospital in Emporia, Virginia.
Hilda was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her husband, Leonard Gillus of Emporia; by her son, Robert Gillus of Washington D.C.; by her sister Rubye (Green) Palmer; by her five brothers: Charlie Green, Leon Green, David Green, Embra Green, and Wilbert Greene; and by her niece, Sandra (Palmer) Murdock.
Hilda is survived by her three sons: Leon Gillus of Emporia; Larry Gillus of Andrews, North Carolina; and Michael Gillus of Vallejo, California; by her two daughters-in-law: Geneva (Morton) Gillus of Andrews and Carla (Anderson) Gillus of Vallejo; and by her two nephews Oscar Palmer of Chase City, Virginia, and Tony Greene of Washington. She is also survived by many other relatives including sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins as well as many friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Mrs. Gillus will lie in repose from 2 to 6 PM on Friday, December 17, 2021.
Graveside services will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Rising Star Baptist Church Cemetery, Emporia, Virginia with Rev. Dr. Denise Avent, officiating.
Memories and condolences may be registered via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
