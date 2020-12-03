William Sherrod “Billy” Harris, Jr., 82 of Emporia, VA, departed from his earthly life on Monday, December 1, 2020 to enter his Heavenly home for eternity.
Billy was transported by his fellow squad members to the local hospital on November 14th and was then transported to Southside Regional Medical Center, in Petersburg, where he was diagnosed with pneumonia. He fought to survive, but succumbed to his illness and went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
He was the son of the late William Sherrod and Elva Everette Harris. He was their only child.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Martha Allen Harris, their daughter Sherron Lane Harris Talbott (Michael), and two grandsons, Edward Grant and William Cole Bradley.
Billy was a graduate of Greensville County High School. He attended East Carolina University, where he was a member of Theta Chi fraternity. He then transferred to Campbell University where he graduated in 1965.
He was a lifelong member of Monumental United Methodist Church, where he served as a Sunday School Teacher, a Lay Speaker and as the Chairman of the Administrative Board.
He began his career with the City of Emporia as Deputy Treasurer in 1967, and was then elected Treasurer in November 1969. He served as Treasurer until the time of death.
He was one of the original 33 Founding Members of the Greensville Volunteer Rescue Squad in 1963, where he continued to proudly and unselfishly serve his community for 57 years, serving 35 of those years as President. During his years with the Rescue Squad he served as a mentor, leader, teacher and friend to all of its members. In 1978 he was certified with the Commonwealth of Virginia, Department of Health as an EMT Instructor and was awarded Life Membership to the Squad in 1978. He was also a Governor’s Award nominee from the Office of EMS.
During his lifetime, he served as President of the Local Rotary Club, where he was recognized by the Rotary Foundation of Rotary International, and he also served as President of the Emporia Jaycees, where he was recognized with the National Distinguished Service Award. He was later honored and proud when he received the Eugene H. Bloom Lifetime Achievement Award which he was presented by the Emporia Greensville Chamber of Commerce in recognition of his leadership, professionalism and eagerness to serve his community, as well as being a living example to others. In addition, he was also awarded the 2013 Hometown Heroes Award by Allen and Allen Law Firm.
He also received the Community Hero Award from Virginia Tech and Virginia State University through the Virginia Cooperative Extension.
Billy will be remembered for his love for his family, his love for serving the Greensville Volunteer Rescue Squad, his love for Monumental United Methodist Church, and his tireless and unending love for his local community.
“Greater love has no one than this, than to lay down one’s life for his friends.” – John 15:13
A visitation will be held at the Greensville Volunteer Rescue Squad Building on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 5:00 P.M to 8:00 P.M.
A funeral service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, December 6, 2020 with Rev. Rick Franklin and Rev. Jerry Wicker officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Greensville Volunteer Rescue Squad or Monumental United Methodist Church.
