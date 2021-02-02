Mattie Lane Williams Brown, was born on May 25, 1930 in Emporia, Virginia, the fifth child of the late Georgia Roberts Williams and Henry Williams.
Mattie received her foundational education in the Greensville County Public School System. She loved school and studied hard, graduating from High School at the top of her class in 1948.
On Tuesday, January 26, 2021, Mattie danced into heaven at the Greensville Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Preceding her in death were her husband, JD, her siblings Pearlie, James (Sack), Evelyn, Alease, Fannie and Linda.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Terry Weir; sisters, Clarice Vincent, Geraldine Moody and Evoria Drake; a host of nieces, nephews; great-nieces and nephews; great, great-nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 11AM on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery - Emporia, VA with Pastor Colonious Avent, officiating.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
