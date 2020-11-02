Thomas (Tommy) Patrick Spivey, 69, of Emporia VA, passed away September 2020 at his home in Emporia.
Tommy was born January 28, 1951, to Emerson Leo Spivey and Virginia Harrison Spivey. He attended Emporia Elementary School and graduated from Greenville County High School, both in Emporia. He earned his undergraduate degree from the College of William & Mary and graduate degree from Pennsylvania State University.
Everyone who knew Tommy was aware of his many talents. He was a very accomplished artist. Several murals that he painted can be seen on the outside of buildings in Emporia as well as one in the children’s section of the Richardson Memorial Library. Today, many of his paintings and portraits hang in business and government buildings and private homes.
He was also an outstanding actor who was in many plays throughout the country. During the summers while attending William and Mary, he starred as Thomas Jefferson in “The Common Glory”. For several months while living in New York City, he played the part of a villain the soap opera “The Guiding Light”.
In addition to being an artist and actor, he was a very talented musician, vocalist, songwriter, published playwright and lyricist.
One of life’s greatest, Tommy brought a smile to everyone’s face. His joy was felt deep down in our soul. We now bid him adieu, joined together in our desire to celebrate his exceptionally creative spirit. Seemingly a wellspring of new ideas, profound and quirky at one and the same time, and an obvious talent that called for an audience of all ages and walks of life. He continues to live in our hearts; our memories so very rich with his exuberance. So much love came through in all of his attempts to share with us his many and varied gifts. We can hardly find words to express what a treasure it was to know him or overstate the value of his ingenious way of finding humor in any situation. Tommy will be greatly missed.
Donations are being accepted to establish a scholarship fund in Tom’s name. Please mail donations to: 401 Halifax St., Emporia, VA 23847.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.