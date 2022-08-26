Dorothy “Estelle” Davis Lifsey-Emporia, VA passed unexpectedly at her home.
9/25/34-8/21/22 87 years old
Daughter of John Robert and Mattie Simpkins Davis. She was the 4th of 13 children. Widow of Charner R. Lifsey.
Children: Son-Charner “Chuck” Rush Lifsey, Jr., Daughters Linda G. Lifsey, Carolyn L. Powers (Rick)
Grandsons: Corey R. Daniels (Heather) - Great-grandsons Cohen “Reid” Daniels, Haiden “Drake” Daniels; Charner “Rush” Lifsey, III (Kate); Crae L. Daniels (Beth)-Great-granddaughter Caelyn Ruffa-Daniels
Estelle moved to Emporia in 1956 upon her marriage to Charner. They were married for 50 years before his passing in 2006. She was a homemaker until her children attended school. At that time, she then worked beside her husband at Lifsey Insurance Associates, inc. She retired in 1991.
She was a faithful and supportive member of Monumental United Methodist Church serving on several boards and committees.
Her interest included sewing, cooking, crafts and shopping. She enjoyed trips with her husband to Frisco, NC, St. Pete Beach, FL and Gwynn’s Island, VA, to their beach homes.
She was an avid supporter of her children by helping with GCHS band, cheerleading, sports, dance, and Boy/Girl Scouts. In later years, her enjoyments were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Special thanks to her sitters Ella Bullock, Idealia Carpenter, Pam Felder, Shirley Nicholson and Bertha Webb, for their care helped her to remain in her home.
The family will receive friends 6-8pm Friday 8/26 at Echols Funeral Home, 806 Brunswick Ave., Emporia, VA. The service will be 2pm, Saturday 8/27 at Monumental United Methodist Church, 300 Southampton St., Emporia, VA. Internment at Greensville Memorial Cemetery, 1250 Skippers Rd, Emporia, VA.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Monumental United Methodist Church or Brunswick Academy, 2100 Planters Rd., Lawrenceville, VA 23868, in honor of her three grandsons.
