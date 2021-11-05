Dora Bernice Smith Council was born on September 6, 1936, in Greensville County, Virginia. She was one of eleven children born to the late Robert and Lena Smith. She fell asleep at home surrounded by loved ones, on Thursday, October 28, 2021 and she is awaiting Jehovah’s call.
Dora was preceded in death by her husband Archie E. Council, parents Robert and Lena Smith, sisters, Elizabeth, Lucille, Lerlen, Helen, brothers, Raymond and Albert. She leaves to cherish her memory: her devoted children, Lisa D. Council and Robert E. Council both of Emporia, Virginia, Anthony Council (Brenda) Plainfield, New Jersey and Gregory Council (Julia) Charlotte, North Carolina; ten grandchildren, Robert Jr., Lolita, Rashawn, Angelica, Christopher, Donovan (Sydney), Brittany (Alan), Kimmika, Jahlanie and Jioni; twenty great-grandchildren, Anayah, Jenascia, Anthony, Arese, Te’raya, Tanyla, Lyric, J’vay, Jauhar, Rashawn Jr., Cheyanne, Skye, Yaseen, Symphony, London, Jariah, Elijah, Melody, Gabrielle, Nevaeh and King; two sisters, Pauline Williams of Emporia, Virginia and Francis Devaine of Jersey City, New Jersey; a host of other relatives and friends.
Private services will be held.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. 568 Halifax Street - Emporia, Virginia, has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memories and condolences may be registered via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
