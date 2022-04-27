Deaconess Ella Ruth Williams Coleman, daughter of the late James Carey and Mattie Ann Williams, left this earthly realm on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Richmond, Virginia, after an extensive battle with Sarcoidosis, Lupus and Renal failure. Ella was introduced to the earth on December 19, 1952, in Emporia, Virginia.
Survivors include: her husband, George Wayne Coleman; her devoted and caring children, Christopher and Angela Coleman all of Emporia; three grandchildren, Caleb Isaiah Pestilli of Mt. Jackson, VA, Cassidy Kimora Coleman of Winchester, VA and Bryson James-Washington Coleman of Emporia, VA; two sisters, Ida Mae Wyche (Edward) of Emporia, VA and Cathryn Jane Odom of Jarratt, VA; two aunts, Mary Briggs of Petersburg, VA and Bertha White of Dallas, Texas; two sisters-in-law, Pauline Williams of Emporia, VA and Peggy Williams of Richmond, VA; four close friends, Linda Davis, Brenda Drumgoole and Veronica Bonner all of Emporia, VA and Diane Moore of Richmond, VA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, friends and former co-workers.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements where Deaconess Coleman will lie in repose from 2 to 6 PM on Friday, April 29, 2022.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Mars Hill Baptist Church Emporia, Virginia. She will be laid to rest in the Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Emporia, Virginia.
Memories and condolences may be registered via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
