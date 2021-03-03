Emporia, VA - Timmie McCoy Harrison, Sr. was born on September 13, 1959, in Drewryville, VA, to the parentage of the late John and Edna Harrison.
Timmie transitioned to eternal peace with his Lord and Savior on February 25, 2021; while in the care of Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center, Emporia, Virginia.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his beloved wife of 35 years, Linda D. Harrison; son, Timmie Harrison Jr. (fiance, Ciara) of Chesterfield, VA; daughter, Brittany Harrison- Ellis (Darryl) of Clayton, NC; his precious granddaughter, Torrie M. Harrison and he was happily awaiting the arrival of baby Ellis; three sisters, Joyce Harrison Brown of Chesterfield, VA, Janet Dugger (Frederick) of Prince George, VA and Joanie Boykins (Lee) of Emporia, VA; two brothers, Keith Harrison (Mary) of Emporia, VA and Randolph Harrison (Sherry) of Prince George, VA; his only aunt, Dollye Herndon of Pittstown, New Jersey; his mother-in-law, Wilma Johnson of Emporia, VA; three sisters-in-law, Deanna Johnson of Chesapeake, VA, Theresa Carbitt of Emporia, VA and Linesther Carbitt of Lansdowne, PA; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends, whom he loved dearly.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc., 568 Halifax Street - Emporia, has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Mr. Harrison will lie in repose from 10 AM to 7 PM on Friday, March 5, 2021, with the family present to greet guest from 5 to 7 PM.
Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest in the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Dreweryville, Virginia.
Memories and condolences may be registered via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
