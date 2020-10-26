Yvonne Weiss Tripp Slagle, 89, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020. She was the daughter of the late William L. Tripp, Sr., and Lila B. Weiss.
Mrs. Slagle was the Office Manager at the local Independent Messenger in Emporia, VA.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, W.L. Slagle, sister, Carol Lambert. She is survived by her son, Kelly Slagle (Lelia) of Emporia, VA., brother, William L. Tripp, Jr. (JoAnne) of Littleton, NC., sister, Beverly Ethridge (Cecil) of Roanoke Rapids, NC., grandchildren, Bryan Slagle (Dawn) of Chesterfield, VA., Christopher Link (Cristina) of Emporia, VA., Jonathan Link (Ashley) of Lakeland, FL., great-grandchildren, Jacob Slagle, Austin Link, Jackson Link, Hudson Link.
A graveside service will be held Monday, October 26, 2020 at Emporia Cemetery starting at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Bob Pipkin officiating.
The family would like to give a special thanks to friends, Treva Pernell, Betty Harrell, Ruth Koch, Bonnie Sykes, as well as the Bloom Center, Southern Virginia Regional Home Health especially Alexa and Jordain, and Crater Hospice for all the wonderful care she received.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 310 North Main Street, Emporia, VA., 23847.
Online condolences may be made at www.echolsfuneralhome.com
