On June 22, 2019, Agnes Evans Gish passed away at the age of 91.
Upon graduation from Greensville County High School in 1945, she won a vocal music scholarship to the College of Notre Dame of Maryland, Baltimore receiving a B.A. degree. In 1949 she married Horace Robert Pastor of New Jersey (deceased 1963) and had 3 children, Cecilia, Christopher and Gregory. For the next 30 years of her life she devoted herself to teaching music, a true life long love.
Later in life, Agnes married Elmer Hunter Gish, and relocated to a historic French’s Tavern in Powhatan, Virginia where she discovered a passion for Genealogy and became a notable author of several Genealogy works such as The Big Yellow House, Virginia Taverns, Ordinaries and Coffee Houses: 18th - 19th Century Entertainment Along the Buckingham Road, Hobson’s Chapel, The Sweet Springs of Western Virginia. In 2006, Agnes retired to Knollwood Retirement Community, in Washington D.C. She formed a group called the Knollwood signers who produced twice yearly musicals and discovered another gift and passion, painting.
Agnes is survived by her youngest son, Gregory Pastor, Granddaughter Julie Norris (daughter of Cecilia), William Norris, husband of Julie and their son, Nathaniel.
She was truly beloved and the gifts she gave us of her music and art will be treasured forever.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.