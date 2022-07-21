Mary Lucy Jones Powell, daughter of the late Hurley and Celestine Jones, began her journey through life on Monday, July 28, 1947 in Southampton County, Virginia.
On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, God in His infinite wisdom, dispatched one of His angels to escort Mary into His marvelous light. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Luther J. Powell, Sr.
Survivors include: three daughters, Jacqueline Mason of Emporia, Virginia, Virginia Powell (Jerry) and Ann Cervi (Michael) of Venice, Florida; one son, Luther J. Powell, Jr. of Emporia, Virginia; ten grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; one brother, Phillip S. Jones of Norfolk, Virginia; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. 568 Halifax Street - Emporia, Virginia, has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Mrs. Powell will lie in repose from 2 t 6 PM on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 PM on Friday, July 22, 2022 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Plain Baptist Church Cemetery, Drewryville, Virginia.
Memories and condolences may be registered via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.