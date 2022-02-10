Albert Lee Garrett Sr., son of the late Albert Lee and Melziner Garrett Bullock, was born in Emporia, VA, on July 4, 1956. He was affectionately known as “Al Capone” by his friends and family. He received his education from the Greensville County Public School System.
In his leisure time, Albert enjoyed traveling, spending time with his family and friends, fishing, and watching football. He was a longtime Dallas Cowboys fan. He was the life of the party and knew how to make everyone laugh.
Our beloved Albert transitioned into eternal rest on February 5, 2022. He will be truly missed by all who know him. Along with his parents, Albert was preceded in death by grandparents, Alease and Willie Scott, who raised him, one brother, Ronnie Davis, one sister, Roselean Bullock.
Treasured memories will remain in the hearts of: his stepmother, Margie B. Lee; his sons, Tyson Lundy (Sauntia) of Richmond, VA, Christopher Powell and Dexter Banks all of Emporia, VA, and Navian Wyche of Drewryville, VA; his daughter, Christine Powell of Emporia, VA; five grandchildren, one brother, James Bullock of Rocky Mount, NC; five sisters, Sandra Fields and Letrice Lucas both of Emporia, VA, Alease Bullock (Spencer), Josephine Garrett, and Linda Bullock (Jesse) all of Rocky Mount, NC; two uncles, James Garrett (Dorothy) and Linwood Garrett (Shirley); his aunt, Hazel S. Byrdsong; his devoted fiance’, Sheila Squire of Emporia, VA; a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements, where
Mr. Garrett will lie in repose from 10 AM to 5 PM on Saturday, February 12, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at 1 PM on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Emporia, Virginia.
Memories and condolences may be registered via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
