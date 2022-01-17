Myrtie Lean Carson, daughter of the late Paul and Edna Reese Myrick, was born on Tuesday, February 4, 1936 in Southampton County, Virginia. She was educated in the Southampton County school system.
Early in her life, Myrtie united in Holy Matrimony with Percy T. Carson, who preceded her in death. They were blessed with seven children. Two sons preceded them in death: Lyndon and Bernard Carson.
On Thursday, January 13, 2022; while at Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, Virginia, our dear mother and grandmother, answered our Heavenly Father''s call from earthly labor unto sweet eternal rest.
Her sweet spirit, caring heart and generosity will long be remembered by: her son, Roger Carson (Rosemary) of Emporia, Virginia; four daughters, Elaine Johnson of Emporia, Virginia, Evelyn Gary (Frank) of Jarratt, Virginia, Julia Carson of Emporia, Virginia and Lorenda Strickland (Don) of Chesapeake, Virginia; seventeen grandchildren, twenty grandchildren, three great, great-grandchildren; two sisters- in law, Lydia and Rosa Carson; a special nephew Raymond Hunter of Emporia, Virginia; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements, where a viewing will be held from 2 to 6 PM on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 . Viewing will commence from 11AM to Noon on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, followed by A Celebration of Life service at 12 Noon with Pastor Clifton Threat, officiating and Pastor Terrance Gregory, delivering words of comfort. She will be laid to rest in the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Drewreyville, Virginia.
Memories and condolences may be registered via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
