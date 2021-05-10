Gary Wayne Davis, Sr., 69, of Skippers, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021. He had recently retired after 21 years' of service with the Virginia Department of Corrections. He was preceded in death by his father, Emmett and stepfather, Jack.
Gary Wayne is survived by his wife, Denise M. Davis; daughters, Tracy Sison (Thierry) and Tanya D. Clary (Al) and son, G.W. Davis, Jr. (Megan); four grandchildren, Jonathan & Anna Sison and Hannah & Luca Davis; his mother, Rose Phillips; sister, Glenda D. Creath (David); his beloved canine companion, Spanky and numerous nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind a large extended family and the many friends made in the ball community and in the time he spent hunting and fishing.
The family received friends 5-8 p.m. Thursday, April 22 at Owen Funeral Home, 303 S. Halifax Rd, Jarratt, Virginia 23867. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Greensville Volunteer Fire Department.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.owenfh.com.
