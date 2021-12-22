Stephen Ray Lewis, age 58, of Lawrenceville, VA passed away December 15, 2021.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his son, Timothy Dylan Lewis. He is survived by his wife Dian Lewis; two sons, Stephen “Stevie” Lewis, Jr. and wife Ashly and Clint Lewis and his girlfriend Krissy; his grandchildren, Harper and Jacob Lewis; his sister, Audrey Persinger and husband Charles; his brother, Tim Lewis and wife Loretta; his half-sister, Angel Lewis Faulkner; numerous nieces and nephews; his aunt, Laverne Gravitt; special family, Teresa Carpenter and Mike and Lisa Lucy; and his fury friends, Roxxy the dog and Mac the cat.
A memorial service will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Williams Funeral Home, Lawrenceville.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Clover Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 199, Clover, VA 24534
